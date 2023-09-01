Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 schedule. Candidates who want to check the dates can do it through the official site of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in. TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 schedule out at tsecetd.nic.in

As per the official notice, the notification will be issued by the colleges on September 3 and the application process will begin on September 4, 2023. The last date for receiving the applications is till September 5, 2023. The spot admissions at institutions will be conducted on September 6, 2023.

Candidates who have passed the Three year B.Sc Degree Examination with Mathematics as one of the subject in the group combination from a recognized University in the State or its equivalent examination are eligible for entry into the relevant courses of Engineering.

Candidate shall present with all original certificates for spot admissions verification. After due verification the original certificates shall be returned back to the candidate. The candidate has to handover a set of Xerox copies of certificates and original transfer certificate (T.C) at the college.

The processing fees is ₹1300/- for TS ECET qualified candidates and ₹2100/- for TS ECET not qualified candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ECET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here