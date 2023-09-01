News / Education / Admissions / TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 schedule out at tsecetd.nic.in

TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 schedule out at tsecetd.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 01, 2023 01:24 PM IST

TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 schedule has been released. The complete details is given below.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 schedule. Candidates who want to check the dates can do it through the official site of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in.

TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 schedule out at tsecetd.nic.in
TS ECET Spot Admissions 2023 schedule out at tsecetd.nic.in

As per the official notice, the notification will be issued by the colleges on September 3 and the application process will begin on September 4, 2023. The last date for receiving the applications is till September 5, 2023. The spot admissions at institutions will be conducted on September 6, 2023.

Candidates who have passed the Three year B.Sc Degree Examination with Mathematics as one of the subject in the group combination from a recognized University in the State or its equivalent examination are eligible for entry into the relevant courses of Engineering.

Candidate shall present with all original certificates for spot admissions verification. After due verification the original certificates shall be returned back to the candidate. The candidate has to handover a set of Xerox copies of certificates and original transfer certificate (T.C) at the college.

The processing fees is 1300/- for TS ECET qualified candidates and 2100/- for TS ECET not qualified candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ECET.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out