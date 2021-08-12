Home / Education / Admissions / TS LAWCET admit card 2021 released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link
TS LAWCET admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.(lawcet.tsche.ac.in)
TS LAWCET admit card 2021 released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST

TS LAWCET admit card 2021: Osmania University released the TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Candidates who have applied for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET exam for 3 years course will be held on August 23, 2021, while the TS PGLCET exam for 5 years will be held on August 24, 2021.

Direct link to download the TS LAWCET Admit card 2021 https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/TSLAWCET/TSLAWCET_Hallticket21_2021HT.aspx

How to download TS LAW and TS PG Law CET admit card through the official website

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Download Hall Ticket’

Key in your registration number, DOB, and Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

