TS LAWCET admit card 2021 released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link
- TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here
TS LAWCET admit card 2021: Osmania University released the TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Candidates who have applied for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
The TS LAWCET exam for 3 years course will be held on August 23, 2021, while the TS PGLCET exam for 5 years will be held on August 24, 2021.
Direct link to download the TS LAWCET Admit card 2021 https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/TSLAWCET/TSLAWCET_Hallticket21_2021HT.aspx
How to download TS LAW and TS PG Law CET admit card through the official website
Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/
On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Download Hall Ticket’
Key in your registration number, DOB, and Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Check the admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
-
Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch
-
Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral
-
Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge
-
Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts