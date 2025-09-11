Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has started the TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 second and final phase registration on September 11, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the second and final phase registration can find the direct link through the official website of TGCHE at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Second and final phase registration begins at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in, link here

The registration process will end on September 13, 2025. The verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections can be done on September 14, 2025. Phase 2 options can be exercised from September 15 to September 16, 2025.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college wise and displayed on website on September 22, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the alloted college from September 23 to September 27, 2025.

Candidates who have already attended for Certificate Verification in First Phase can directly exercise web options for second phase of Counseling as per the schedule.

All candidates will have to pay non-refundable processing Fee Rs. 800 and Rs. 500 in case of (SC/ST Candidates) towards Registration cum Verification process which has to be paid online either using Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking in favour of ‘Secretary, TGCHE’.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: How to apply

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS LAWCET.