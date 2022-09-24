TSCHE DOST 2022: Last date for reporting of UG courses extended till today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the last date for reporting for UG courses till September 24, 2022. The notice has been released by TSCHE and is available on the official site of TSCHE at tsche.ac.in.

As per the official notice, students who are seeking admission into undergraduate courses that the last date for online self-reporting of Phase-III & Reporting to Colleges by the students (who have already self-reported in Phase-I, II & III) is extended from September 23 to September 24, 2022.

The Council has also shared details of Intra college Phase & Special Phase schedule. Intra-college phase is schedule to facilitate the students to change their faculty/course within the college where they are admitted. The special phase is only for the students who have not registered on DOST so far.

The students who have registered on DOST and who did not get the seat so far are eligible for Special Phase with their DOST ID & Pin. However, students who have confirmed their seat with CCOTP in colleges are not eligible for Special Phase.

Official Notice here