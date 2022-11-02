UGC warns to withdraw grants, affiliation of HEIs that do not refund fees

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday warned that it will take strict action against higher education institutions who do not comply with its order of refunding fees to students who have cancelled their admissions or migrated to a different institute on or before October 31.

Punitive actions will be taken against such HEIs, including withdrawal of grants, declaring those ineligible to receive the commission's assistance, recommending the affiliated university to withdraw affiliation (in case of a college/institute), among others.

In a letter dated August 2, the commission had asked HEIs to refund full fees to candidates, including all charges if they cancel admission or migrate by October-end. After that, till December 31, the commission had asked to refund the entire fee after deducting a cancellation fee of up to ₹1,000.

UGC on Tuesday said it has received references in form of complaints, RTIs, court cases, etc regarding non-refund of fees by some universities/institutions.

“It is reiterated that the UGC letter dated 02.08.2022 (Annexure) is to be mandatorily adhered to in letter and spirit. Any institution/ university found to be violating the guidelines and refusing to refund the fee by giving its interpretation of the Guidelines/Notifications shall be liable for punitive actions….” the commission said.

The general public, including potential candidates for admission, will be notified about such institutions through newspapers, social media, etc, about non-compliance of rules, it added.

The commission further added that it will send recommendation to central/state governments to take appropriate action against such HEIs.