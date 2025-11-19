Edit Profile
    University of Liverpool opens admissions for Bengaluru campus, set to begin in 2026

    Bengaluru campus of University of Liverpool will offer five academic programs, including Computer Science and Business Management, with admissions now open.

    Updated on: Nov 19, 2025 10:11 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The University of Liverpool has opened admissions for its upcoming Bengaluru campus, scheduled to start academic operations in 2026. The announcement was made through an official press note on November 19, which confirmed that the new campus will be located in Alembic City, which has been positioning itself in recent years as a centre for education and research activity.

    The University of Liverpool has opened admissions for its upcoming Bengaluru campus, scheduled to start academic operations in 2026. (Handout image)

    According to the University, the Bengaluru campus will include smart classrooms, collaborative workspaces, specialised laboratories, and areas designated for research. These facilities are intended to support interactive and project-based learning. The University has also stated that some programmes will provide access to Bloomberg terminals.

    Academic programmes for the first cohort

    Admissions have begun for the University’s inaugural cohort in India. Five programmes have been announced as part of the initial academic offering:

    Computer Science

    Business Management

    Accounting and Finance

    Biomedical Sciences

    Game Design

    The University said that the degrees will carry UK accreditation and the academic structure aims to balance international standards with relevance to the Indian context.

    Visit by senior University official

    To mark the announcement, Lucy Everest, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Liverpool, visited Mumbai and Bengaluru from November 15 to 19. During the visit, she met school leaders, educators, alumni, and prospective applicants. She also addressed a School Leaders’ Conference in Mumbai, where she discussed how international campuses, including Liverpool’s Bengaluru campus, are engaging with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

    Everest said the University is preparing to welcome its first group of students in 2026 and noted that Alembic City offers an environment suitable for establishing the new campus.

    Research focus and campus design

    The University has also outlined plans to build a research footprint in India in areas such as sustainability, digital transformation, health sciences, and innovation. As described in the press note, the campus will include modular teaching spaces, a co-working hub for academic and student teams, and an “experience zone” designed to support collaboration between the University, industry partners, and the local community.

    Admissions information

    Admissions for the 2026 academic year are now open, with programme details and application guidelines available on the University’s official admissions webpage.

