University of Strathclyde launches MSc Sustainability Innovation Leadership, details inside

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow launched MSc Sustainability Innovation Leadership programme to equip interested candidates with the skills to tackle complex environmental and social challenges. The University is also offering a £5,000 scholarship for self-funded international (non-EU) students.

About the course:

The course begins in September 2025 and is a one-year, full-time programme offering an interdisciplinary approach that merges sustainability, innovation, and leadership across multiple sectors.

The scholarship will be automatically deducted from tuition fees, making the programme more accessible to aspiring sustainability leaders, mentioned the press release.

“ Sustainability leadership expertise demands new kinds of skills and creative thinking that no single discipline can provide.The new MSc in Sustainability Innovation Leadership combines business, engineering, and design to develop interdisciplinary leaders equipped to tackle climate change and global uncertainty. Open to various backgrounds, it offers skills in regenerative thinking, environmental science, and creative leadership. Business students will focus on uncertainty and innovation, designers will gain leadership grounded in complexity, and engineers will develop transformative skills to drive change. The course includes modules on social entrepreneurship, design thinking, circular economy, air quality, energy and water policy, providing a unique and valuable skill set,” said Professor Sonja Oliveira, Course Leader for MSc Sustainability Innovation Leadership.

Eligibility Criteria:

A first-class or upper second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in disciplines related to engineering, business, management, architecture, design is required to be eligible to apply for this course.

Fee Details:

The fee for international students joining this course is £30,250 for 2025/26.

Students can learn more about studying this programme by attending a webinar on March 12 at 10:00 GMT where students can learn more about the course, application process, speak to the careers team, and learn about finance, funding and scholarship opportunities.

For more information, visit the official website.

