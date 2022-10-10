UP B.Ed admissions: Phase 1 seat allotment list expected soon at mjpru.ac.in

UP B.Ed admissions: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly is expected to release the allotment list for the phase-1 of UP Bachelor of Education (UP B.Ed) admissions 2022 soon.

Once released, interested candidates who registered for the counselling process will be able to check the list at University’s official website mjpru.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the university was supposed to publish the first allotment list on October 9, 2022. The list has not been out yet.

The seat confirmation and payment window was supposed to open from October 10 to October 13, 2022. Now the window will open after publication of the list.

MJPRU conducted the UP B.Ed exam on July 6, 2022. The results were declared on August 5, 2022.

The phase 1 allotment is for candidates having ranks from 1 to 75,000. There will be a total of 4 rounds of counselling.

Candidates who were secured a rank in the B.Ed JEE 2022-24 merit list will participate in the counselling rounds. The admission process will be concluded by November 25, 2022.

How to check

Visit the official website mjpru.ac.in

Click on the link for the Phase-1 allotment list

Key in your credentials

UP B.Ed merit list will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes