UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at mjpru.ac.in

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University will release UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 on October 9, 2022. Those candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

The registration process was started on September 30 and ended on October 7, 2022. The choice filling link was available on October 8, 2022. The seat confirmation fee payment window will open on October 10 and will close on October 13, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the seat allotment result.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

Click on UP B.Ed JEE counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case the candidate is not allotted a seat the advance college fee of ₹5000 would be refunded into the account details provided by them. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MJPRU.