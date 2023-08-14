Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has extended the registration date for Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2023. Candidates can now register till August 20. Eligible candidates can register through the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in. UP BTech 2023 counselling registration date extended till Aug 20

“Last Date of Registration for All Programmes is Extended upto 20-08-2023 23:59 HRS. Last Date of Document Verification for All Programmes is Extended upto 22-08-2023. Detailed Schedule will be released soon,” reads the official website.

The last date of document verification for all programmes has been extended to August 22.

Previously the last date of registration was August 5 and the seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on August 14.

UP BTech counselling 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take print for future reference.