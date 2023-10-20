UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: 2nd stray vacancy round schedule out at dgme.up.gov.in

Office of the Director General, Uttar Pradesh has released UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling 2nd stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the schedule through the official site of DGME UP at dgme.up.gov.in. UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: 2nd stray vacancy round schedule out

The online registration will begin today, October 20 and will end on October 23, 2023. The date of deposition of registration and security money is from October 20 to October 25, 2023. The date of online document verification is on October 20, 21 and 25, 2023. The merit list will be declared on October 25, 2023.

The online choice filling will be done from October 26 to October 27, 2023 and result declaration will be done on October 28, 2023. The downloading the allotment letters and admission is from October 30 to October 31, 2023.

As per the official notice, to participate in 2nd stray vacancy round, it will be mandatory for all the eligible candidates to register themselves online on the website by depositing the registration fee of ₹1000/-. Security money of ₹30,000 for govt. dental college, ₹1 lakh for private dental colleges is mandatory to be deposited online by the candidates.

Candidates allotted through the first/ second counseling, mop up and stray vacancy round of UP NEET UG 2023 counseling and candidates admitted through any round of All India Quota counseling will not be eligible for the 2nd stray vacancy round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGME, UP.

