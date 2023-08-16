Home / Education / Admissions / UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for Round 2 begins at upneet.gov.in, direct link here

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for Round 2 begins at upneet.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 16, 2023 12:23 PM IST

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Round 2 begins. The direct link to apply is given below.

Office of the Director General, Medical Education & Training, UP has started the registration process for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 on August 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MBBS/BDS courses can do it through the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for Round 2 begins, direct link here
UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for Round 2 begins, direct link here

The registration process begins today and will end on August 18, 2023. The date for deposition of registration and security money is till August 19. Document verification online will be done till August 19. Candidates can fill choices from August 21 to August 24.

The allotment results will be announced on August 25 or August 26, 2023. The allotment letters can be downloaded from August 28 to September 2, 2023. Session will begin on September 1, 2023.

Candidates who have registered during the first round of counselling are not required to register again. Those who have passed NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.
  • Click on UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have not registered themselves in first round of counselling can participate in the counseling by depositing the registration fee of 2000/-. The payment should be made through SBI Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out