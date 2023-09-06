Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 mop up schedule. Candidates who will apply for the mop up round counselling can check the dates on the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in. UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Mop up round schedule out at dgme.up.gov.in

As per the official schedule, the online registration for mop up round will begin on September 8 and will close on September 11, 2023. The date of deposition of registration and security money can be done from September 8 to September 12, 2023.

The online document verification will be done from September 8 to September 12, 2023. The merit list will be released on September 12, 2023. The choice filling window will be activated from September 13 to September 15, 2023. The allotment result declaration will be done either on September 16 or September 17, 2023. The allotment letters can be downloaded from September 18 to September 21, 2023.

Only those candidates will be eligible for the mop up round, who have not been allotted any seat through the first and second round of counselling of UP NEET UG 2023. Candidates can participate in the counselling round by depositing the registration fee of ₹1000/-.

Those candidates who have already submitted the security money of ₹30,000 for govt. medical colleges, ₹2 lakh for private medical colleges and ₹1 lakh for private dental colleges are not required to deposit the security money again for the mop up round counselling. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME, UP.

