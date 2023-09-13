UPJEE 2023 seat allotment result for Round 6 out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, link here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released UPJEE 2023 seat allotment result for Round 6. Candidates who have registered themselves for extra round or Round 6 can check the seat allotment result through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UPJEE 2023 seat allotment result for Round 6 out, link here

The document verification at the district help centre will be done from September 13 to September 15, 2023 and balance fee deposit can be done from September 13 to September 15, 2023.

UPJEE 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UPJEE 2023 seat allotment result for Round 6 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This special round of UP Polytechnic counselling is for those candidates who were selected in previous rounds but did not pay the seat acceptance fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here