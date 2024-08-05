West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has started the WBJEE 2024 mop up round registration on August 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for WBJEEB counselling mop up round can find the link available on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2024 mop up round registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

The last date to apply for mop up round, make payment of registration fee and choice filling till August 7, 2024. Candidates can modify and lock their choices online till August 7, 2024.

As per the schedule, the mop up round seat allotment result will be announced on August 9, 2024. The payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from August 9 to August 12, 2024.

Candidates are allowed to register at the beginning of Round I and the Mop-Up round. Registration for counselling is required to secure a seat. Except for those attending the Mop-up round, unregistered candidates will not be considered for allocation of seats in any round.

Candidates must provide these necessary personal details, academic details, bank account details (in case of any refund), address, etc to register online.

WBJEE 2024 mop up round: How to register

To apply for the mop up round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2024 mop up round registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Upload the necessary documents if any.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A new candidate having a valid rank (GMR etc.) either in WBJEE-2024 and/or JEE(Main)-2024 is required to pay a fee of ₹1,000/-(Rupees One thousand only) for registration. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.