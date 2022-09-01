Home / Education / Admissions / WBJEE Counselling 2022: Last date to register at wbjeeb.nic.in

Published on Sep 01, 2022 12:42 PM IST

WBJEE Counselling 2022: Application process for West Bengal JEE counselling ends today at wbjeeb.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

WBJEE Counselling 2022: The online application window to participate in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 counselling ends today, September 1. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination and want to apply for admission to Engineering and other courses at participating institution of the state can register for WBJEE counselling 2022 on wbjeeb.nic.in.

List of documents required

WBJEE counselling registration

Seat allotment results for the first round will be published on September 7. The window for paying seat acceptance fee, reporting at allotted institutions for document verification and admission is September 7 to 12.

The entrance test was held on April 30 and results were announced on June 17.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 98.5 percent. Himanshu Sekhar from Barrackpore, Central Model School, CBSE topped the examination.

A total of 1.1 lakh candidates had registered for the WBJEE 2022 and of them, 81,393 candidates appeared. As many as 80,132 students passed the WBJEE 2022 examination.

