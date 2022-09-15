Home / Education / Admissions / WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result out at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result out at wbjeeb.nic.in

Published on Sep 15, 2022 02:10 PM IST

WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result announced at wbjeeb.nic.in. Use the link given here to check it.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced seat allotment result for the second round of WBJEE counselling 2022. Candidates who took applied for admission to Engineering and allied courses through WBJEE counselling can check their allotment status now by logging in to wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee, report to the allotted institute for admission or withdraw the allotted seat from September 15 to 19, 2022.

To chek WBJEE round 2 seat allotment results, candidates need to login with their roll number and password. Direct link and steps are given below:

WBJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2022

How to check WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result

Go to the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Select the exam name – WBJEE.

Now, Click on WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result link.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Check your result and download the page.

Topics
wbjee
wbjee

