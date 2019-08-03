e-paper
AFCAT Admit Card 2019 delayed: Indian Air Force to release hall ticket on August 5

Indian Air Force has delayed the release of admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2/2019. The AFCAT 2019 admit card was scheduled for release on August 2 which has been postponed to August 5, 2019.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates will be able to download the AFCAT 02/ 2019 admit card from 1 pm onwards on August 5 from the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 02/2019 exam is scheduled to be held on August 24 and 25.

How to download AFCAT admit card 2019:

Visit the IAF’s official website at afcat.cdac.in

Click on the link that says ‘AFCAT admit card 2019’

Key in your log-in credentials

Your AFCAT admit card 2019 will appear on the screen

Download your hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future use

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 13:31 IST

