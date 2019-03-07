AFCAT result 2019 announced at afcat.cdac.in

Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the AFCAT 01/2019 result on its official website at afcat.cdac.in. The exam was held on February 16 and 17, 2019.

Candidates have to login using their email ID and password and enter captcha on the website to check their result.

AFCAT cutoff and marks of students would be shown after the exam is conducted at Jammu (J&K).

IAF AFCAT 2019 result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘candidate login’ option

Select AFCAT 01/2019

A login page will appear

Login using your email id through which you had registered for the exam and its password.

Also fill in the captcha (security code) as given on the page and click ‘Submit’

Your result will be displayed.

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 16:35 IST