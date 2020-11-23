After 8-month Covid closure, UP universities, colleges to reopen today

education

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 08:37 IST

Universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh state will reopen from Monday, but only 50% of the students will be allowed to attend at a time on a roster basis. The institutions will be opening after a gap of nearly eight months since the Covid-19 outbreak in March.

Teaching, however, will remain suspended at Lucknow University (LU) till November 25 because of the ongoing centenary celebrations as teachers were all engaged with other responsibilities, said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastava.

At National PG College in Lucknow, physical classes will start only for postgraduate students. Undergraduate students may be called from the next month depending upon the situation, said Rakesh Jain, coordinator of the admission committee.

Jain said, “Students will be allowed only if they bring their parents’ consent letter. Classes will run both online and offline so that students do not miss out on lectures. We have sanitised our college premises thoroughly to ensure safety of the students.”

Avadh Girls PG College decided to hold the first-year classes on Mondays, second year on Tuesdays and final year on Wednesdays. The same cycle will be repeated in the following days.

Principal Upma Chaturvedi said, “We have divided classes in small groups among different subject teachers. Students are required to bring consent letters from parents.”

IT College will reopen from Monday with post graduate students. The undergraduate students will be called from next week. Students will be allowed to come to college provided they bring consent letter from parents, said principal Vineeta Prakash.

“We will start post graduate practical classes first as the theory section can be taught online. Gradually we will call third and second year UG students. First-year students will be the last to be called,” Prakash said.

At BSNV College, massive sanitisation work had been carried out, said Rakesh Chandra, principal of the college. Kali Charan College too is ready to welcome students provided they bring consent letters from parents.

Christian College has decided to call only those second and third-year students from Monday who have practical classes. Theory classes will run online, said principal Pronoti Singh.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government notified the guidelines for reopening of the universities and colleges, which have been closed since March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The higher educational institutions were asked to resume classes in a phased manner to avoid crowding on campuses, said additional chief secretary, higher education, Monika Garg in her order sent to all district magistrates and registrars of universities.

Under the government’s guidelines that allow classes to start with 50% students, all students will have to wear masks, use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing to prevent spread of the virus.

The universities and colleges have to make provision for thermal scanning and hand-washing for students and staff.

Vice chancellors and principals have been asked to lay down standard operating procedures (SOPs) to run the institutions.

As per the guidelines, parents have to ensure that their wards follow health protocol while away from home.

If a student is not keeping well, parents must ensure he/she does not step out of the house.

All students are required to download the Aarogya Setu App.

Students, teachers and staffers living in containment zones will not be allowed in the institutions.

In the classroom, students will be required to sit at a distance of six feet from one another and they will not be allowed to share books, notes and laptops.

Universities will be allowed to reopen hostels where all health protocols can be followed.

Students having Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to stay in hostels.

Dining tables should be avoided and hostellers should be asked to take meals in small groups.

Swimming pools will continue to remain closed.

At the entry points, educational institutions must avoid overcrowding of students and ensure that they enter through a disciplined line.