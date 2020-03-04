e-paper
Agra: School having highly suspected coronavirus student closed

The school had no board examination today but called off regular examination which could be held ahead. The school authorities have asked parents and students not to panic.

education Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:40 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agra
The staff and officials got active at 8 am on Wednesday and sanitised the class rooms with all precaution.
School which had one of the highly suspected patient as one of its student was closed on Wednesday. Three hour exercise was conducted to sanitize the school on Wednesday morning.

It may be recalled that six of a family were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after traced to be highly suspected of corona virus. The other seven members were quarantined at their house in post locality of Agra. Members of this family had gone to Italy and returned recently.

‘When it came to our notice that one of our student was amongst the highly suspected case of corona virus, we decided to declare Wednesday as holiday. This was to weed out any doubt in anybody’s mind and to have smooth functioning of school ahead’ said the principal of school closed.

‘This is only one day holiday and classes will resume from Thursday because we had the school premises sanitised on Wednesday. We had been detailing precautionary steps during assembly of school every morning for past days after corona virus made news and from tomorrow onwards, an advisory would be placed at assembly site so that students can be more cautious’ said the principal of prestigious school of Agra.

‘We had no board exam on Wednesday and thus we were not constrained to seek permission from Board. The regular exams for non board classes can be held ahead’ stated the principal.

The staff and officials got active at 8 am on Wednesday and sanitised the class rooms with all precaution.

There is junior section of this college in same premises which too had holiday on Wednesday.

