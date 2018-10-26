Agra university officials injured in clash on campus

The registrar, chief proctor and University Staff Association president were injured as the Paliwal Park premises of the Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra that turned into a battleground on Thursday afternoon. Students from sports teams of the university and from colleges affiliated to the university had gone to complain about inadequate facilities, when the arguments turned violent and stone-pelting ensued at the university gates.

The incident took place four days ahead of Dr BR Ambedkar University convocation, scheduled for October 29, where union home minister Rajnath Singh is expected to be the chief guest. On Thursday morning, the vice-chancellor and registrar were on the Khandari premises of the university to address the media and to take stock of preparations for the convocation.

Registrar KN Singh reached the Paliwal Park premises, where the students were waiting for him to complain about deficient facilities. The exchange first turned heated and then violent, and students moved out after a scuffle with security guards of the university.

The agitated students pelted stones, which were returned by security guards, who closed the university gates. Registrar KN Singh suffered injuries on his face, while chief proctor Manoj Srivastava suffered injuries on his arm and knee. Dr.BR Ambedkar University Staff Association president and staff member of sports section of the university Akhilesh Chaudhary received injuries to his eye, while the registrar’s driver, Mohar Singh, sustained injures on his forehead.

The injured were taken to GG Nursing Home in Sanjay Place, where Dr BR Ambedkar University vice-chancellor Arvind Dixit rushed after getting news about injuries sustained by university officials. Later, the injured were taken to the Agra district hospital in the official car of the VC for medical examination.

“Currently, the focus is on the treatment of the university officials and staff and the incident is being assessed. There were hockey sticks and stones found on the university campus and thus, the whole episode appears prima facie as ‘pre-planned’ part of conspiracy to disturb the reforms taking place in the university,” said Dr BR Ambedkar University spokesperson Girija Shankar.

“The vested interests are getting uncomfortable with the changing work culture in the university, and are trying to destabilise the reforms and misleading students to attain their aims,” Shankar said, adding that a formal complaint will be made with the Hari Parvat police after the sequence of events has been verified.

According to him, students were there with complaints about their respective colleges, with which the university had little to do with.

However, the students have put the blame squarely on the university officials.

“We had gone to meet the registrar to apprise him with the problems faced by students. But to our surprise, officials began misbehaving and abusing us. When we opposed the misbehaviour, we were forced out of the university campus,” complained a girl student.

