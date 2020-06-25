AHSEC Assam HS Result 2020: Assam Board class 12th results to be declared today at ahsec.nic.in

education

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 06:37 IST

The wait is about to end. In just few hours, Assam Board class 12th results will be announced by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The Assam HSSLC Results 2020 will be declared at 9 am today on its official website at ahsec.nic.in. Students who have taken Assam class 12th board exam will be able to check their results online by entering their roll number and date of birth on the result login page.

SEBA Assam class 12th exam 2020 was conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 772 examination centres in the state. This year, the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.According to the exam controller Pankaj Borthakur, the hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate of all students will be sent to schools within one week, he added.

Assam board has already declared the class 10th results on June 6 in which 64.80% students have passed.

Steps to check Assam Board HSLC Result 2020:

Visit the official website of Assam AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in

Click on Assam Class 12th/HSSLC result 2020 link flashing on the homepage.

Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required

Your Assam Class 12th result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.