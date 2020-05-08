e-paper
AI- based test series for UPSC aspirants launched by IIT- alumnus startup

The test series, available at www.excelonacademy.com provides personalised results and feedback to every single user and helps aspirants identify their blind spots and weak areas in each major subject of general studies.

May 08, 2020
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

An edutech startup by an IIT alumnus has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based test series for UPSC aspirants to enable them seamless preparation during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The test series, available at www.excelonacademy.com provides personalised results and feedback to every single user and helps aspirants identify their blind spots and weak areas in each major subject of general studies. “Of the 12 to 15 month-long effort that a candidate undertakes to prepare for Preliminary Examination of the UPSC, the last few weeks are very crucial as one consolidates and applies their knowledge by solving multiple question papers. It is here that the AI-based test series provides immense value, by not only calculating the scores and giving question-wise explanation (which other tests also do), but also highlighting the candidate’s blind spots,” said T Uday Kumar, co-founder, ExcelOn Academy.

Kumar, a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT Madras, has founded the startup with Muthu Kumar Raju, a US-based tech entrepreneur.

Some of the features of the test series include -- strike off options when arriving at the right option, ability to mark questions for review to revisit later, a reverse timer for overall test and timer for each question, and three levels of personalised feedback analysing the performance through multiple dimensions.

The civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced earlier this week.

