AIAPGET 2020 online registration begins at ntaaiapget.nic.in

education

Updated: May 07, 2020 13:36 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday invited the online application for All India AYUSH Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam online at ntaaiapget.nic.in on or before June 5, 2020, until 4 pm.

AIAPGET 2020, computer-based examination, is being held for the admissions to PG AYUSH courses for the next academic sessions.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have a BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree or Provisional BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the IMCC 1970/HCC 1973 Act and possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree qualification issued by the CCIM/CCH/State Board/Universities/Deemed Universities and have completed one year of internship or/are likely to complete the internship as per the CCIM/AYUSH notification, may apply for AIAPGET 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC-NCL category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2500, while for OBC-EWS applicants, the registration amount is Rs 2250. The application fee for candidates from SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender category is Rs 1750.

As per the notification, candidates can download their admit card for the exam from June 20 onwards. However, the dates of the examination have not been announced yet.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin .

Here’s the direct link to apply.