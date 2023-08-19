AIAPGET 2023 result released at aiapget.nta.nic.in, check scores here
NTA releases AIAPGET 2023 results. Candidates can check scores on the official website.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) result 2023. Candidates can check the results through the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in. The AIAPGET - 2023 computer-based test (CBT) for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani was conducted on July 31, 2023.
The AIAPGET - 2023 exam was also conducted in 170 Centres in 95 Cities. NTA released the candidates' recorded answers and answer keys on August 5 and candidates were allowed to challenge the answer keys till August 7. A total of 3537 Answer Key Challenges were received out of which 173 were the unique challenges.
Direct link to check AIAPGET 2023 scorecard
AIAPGET 2023 result: Know how to check the scorecard
Visit the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “AIAPGET 2023 Score Card”
Key in your login credentials
Your AIAPGCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
Download the scorecard and take the print for future reference.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here