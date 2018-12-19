AIBE XIII admit cards to be released soon, here’s how to download

The AIBE XIII admit card will be released latest by 6pm on Wednesday by the Bar Council of India on its official website . The examination will be held on December 23, 2018.

The online registration for the exam began on September 26. The exam will be conducted in 40 cities and in 11 languages across India.

AIBE XIII admit card 2018: How to download

1) Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XIII admit card’

3) Enter roll number date of birth and submit

4) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination Centre.

AIBE is held to examine an advocate’s capability to practice law in India. The exam will assess skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law. On clearing the examination candidate will be awarded “Certificate of Practice” by the Bar Council of India.

Exam Pattern : The exam will be open book type and have multiple choice questions.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 12:26 IST