Home / Education / AICTE rationalises nomenclature of MBA courses following concerns of redundancy

AICTE rationalises nomenclature of MBA courses following concerns of redundancy

education Updated: Jan 18, 2020 13:24 IST
Press Trust of India
NEw Delhi
(HT file)
         

Concerned about the multiplicity and “redundancy” of nomenclature in management courses, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has rationalised nomenclatures and notified a list of 73 PG diploma and MBA courses.

The technical and management education regulator has also decided that MBA or PG diploma courses in four subjects -- Modern Office Management, Modern Office Management and Secretarial Practices, Modern Office Practice and National Management Programme -- be converted into vocational courses.

Following concerns about multiplicity and redundancy of nomenclatures in management courses, AICTE has rationalised the nomenclatures and prepared a single list for PG diploma and MBA courses, a senior council official said.

“All AICTE approved stand-alone institutions offering PG diploma level courses and universities offering MBA courses have been directed to go through the list and accordingly change the nomenclature while applying online for Extension of Approval (EOA) of the courses offered from 2020 academic session,” he added.

While management courses called Tourism and Leisure, Tourism and Travel, Travel and Tourism Management will all be known as MBA or PG diploma in “Travel and Tourism”, courses in Telecom, Telecom and Information Technology, Telecom and Marketing and Telecom Management will be offered as “Telecom Management”.

Similarly, courses in Business Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Commercial and Computer Practice, Business Management, Business Studies, Computer Management and Management Studies, will be known as “Business Management”.

The AICTE has also introduced new courses called Small Enterprise Management, Social Enterprise Management, Sports Management, Strategy, Consulting, Engineering Management, Heritage Management, Design Thinking, Operations Management, Organisational Behaviour, Innovation Management and MBA or PG diploma in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

