Home / Education / AICTE releases revised academic calendar, check details here

According to the notice, the first round of counselling and admission to allotted seats in AICTE affiliated institutions will be completed by October 5, 2020.

education Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All India Council for Technical Education.
All India Council for Technical Education.(Sourced)
         

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a higher technical education regulator, has released the revised academic calendar (2020-21) and has instructed its affiliated institutions to follow it. The revised academic calendar came out on July 7 after the UGC’s revised guidelines for examinations was released on July 6, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the council’s official website.

According to the notice, the first round of counselling and admission to allotted seats in AICTE affiliated institutions will be completed by October 5, 2020. The second round of counselling is scheduled to be conducted by October 15, 2020.  

The council has asked the institutions who have already started classes as per the earlier AICTE calendar to postpone it and only hold special classes for students who are due to appear in their final semester examinations.

“All the AICTE approved institutions/universities are requested to follow UGC Revised Guidelines on Examination,” reads the official notification.

It has also asked universities to start classes for existing students of technical courses except for PGDM/PGCM from August 17, in online/offline or blended mode following the prescribed protocols/guidelines related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s the direct link to AICTE revised academic calendar.

