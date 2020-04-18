AICTE Vishwakarma Awards 2020: Registration process begins, check details here

education

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:23 IST

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday invited online applications for the Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Awards (USVA) 2020 on its official website. The Awards are being organized to promote the innovative spirit and scientific temperament of students from AICTE approved institutes. This year the theme for the USVA award 2020 is ‘India Fights Corona’.

As per the notification, the institutes can submit applications online at aicte-india.org on or before May 30, 2020. Every institution shall be allowed to send only one nomination. Once submitted, no changes in the application or data options shall be entertained by the council.

However, institutions will have to share details regarding the precautionary steps taken by them to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease.

“The Vishwakarma Awards are inspired by the spirit of engineering and creation patronized by Lord Vishwakarma, the ruling deity of construction practices in India. As per Rigveda, Lord Vishwakarma is considered to be a deity who is the original creator, architect and divine engineer of the universe,” reads the official notification.

Eligibility:

1. All AICTE approved institutions / Universities are eligible to apply.

2. Major achievements/activities/initiatives of the Institute/ University towards contribution against fighting of COVID-19 will only be considered.

Selection Criteria:

The council will nominate a committee, which will lay down certain criteria, on the basis of which the applications will be shortlisted. The expert committee will visit the shortlisted institute to verify the claims of the institute. The institute will have to produce all the requisite documentation to showcase the work done and the impact created. Later, the reports and outcome of the visits shall be evaluated by the jury of experts and the results will be charted based on the merits of the case.

For more updates, institutes are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.