AIIMS 2020 BSc, MSc Nursing and other courses notification released at aiimsexams.org, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 12:19 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released an official notification regarding the admission in BSc and MSc courses on official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the course can apply online at aiimsexams.org from December 12, 2019, for BSc course and December 13, 2019, for MSc course. The registration would end on January 16, 2020. The notification was released on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

AIIMS BSc Nursing, BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) and BSc (paramedical courses) entrance examination would be conducted on June 6, 20 and 28, 2020. The entrance exam for MSc Nursing, MSc Biotechnology, and other MSc courses will be held on June 6 and July 4, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

For admission in the BSc programs, 12th pass candidates are eligible and graduates are eligible for the MSc programs.

Candidates who have Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from an institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and the registration as a nurse, RN, RM (registered nurse, registered midwife) with any State Nursing Council along with 12th pass qualification are eligible for admission in BSc Nursing post-basic course.

However, as per the official notification, “All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration have been accepted for 2019 Session are also eligible for Generation of code for Final Registration and they do not require to fill the Basic Registration again. All applicants are required to visit the website regularly since all subsequent Corrigendum/Addendum/Updates will only be uploaded on the website.”

BSc program:

MSc program: