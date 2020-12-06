e-paper
Home / Education / AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: 108 teaching vacancies on offer, here’s direct link to apply

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: 108 teaching vacancies on offer, here’s direct link to apply

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in on or before January 4, 2021.

education Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 12:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has invited online applications for the recruitment of Associate Professor, Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor in Group A on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in on or before January 4, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 108 vacancies, out of which, 53 vacancies are for Assistant Professor, 36 for Professor, 13 for Associate Professor, ad 6 for Additional Professor.

“Candidates who apply through online have to send the hard copies of duly filled Offline application in prescribed format along with signed copy of online application and self-attested copies of certificates/documents in support of fulfilling the essential criteria of age, educational qualification, teaching/research experiences etc. besides others in support of their candidature within 15 days from the last date of receipt of online application,” reads the official notification.

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while the SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee. However, it must be noted that the application fee once remitted shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

