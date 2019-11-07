e-paper
AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2019: 183 vacancies of professors on offer, apply now

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2019: The last date to download application form and challan from the website is November 25.Last date of deposit of application fee in the Bank is November 27.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:47 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2019
AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2019(HT file)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur has invited offline applications for the posts of additional professor, associate professor and assistant professor. Medical practitioners with a post graduate degree can apply for the posts.

The last date to download application form and challan from the website is November 25.Last date of deposit of application fee in the Bank is November 27.

The last date of receipt of offline applications (hard copy) in the O/o Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, PGIMER, Sector-12, Chandigarh is November 30 till 1 pm.

Details of Vacancy:

Professor:33 Posts

Additional Professor: 26 Posts

Associate Professor: 39 Posts

Assistant Professor: 85 Posts

Eligibility:

Professor:Medical qualification, with a post graduation in concerned medical trade and a minimum 14 years of experience.

Additional Professor: A medical qualification with post graduation qualification in concerned trade and minimum 10 years of experience.

Associate Professor:A medical qualification with post graduation qualification in concerned trade and minimum 6 years of experience

Assistant Professor:A medical qualification with post graduation qualification in concerned trade and Minimum 3 years of experience

Age limit: As on 30 November, 2019 shall be not exceeding 58 (fifty-eight) years in case of professor/additional professor and fifty years in case of associate professor/assistant professor.

Check official notification here.

Education News