AIIMS MBBS 2019: Registration begins today, apply before Jan 3

The online registration for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) 2019 examination will begin today, November 30, 2018. The last date to apply online is January 3, 2019.

The examinations will be conducted on May 25 and 26. The link for online application will be available soon on its website aiimsexams.org

Click here to check the official notification

AIIMS has made a change in the registration process from this year. The process will be in two stages- basic and final to avoid last minute rush. The basic registration will be free of cost. Candidates can proceed for final registration only after the details filled in the basic registration is verified.

Required educational qualification

The candidate mush have appeared for class 12 exam or its equivalent with subjects including English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology with 60% marks and 50% for SC/ST/OPH candidates in aggregate.

Click here to check the admission notice and other details of the exam.

Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 13:05 IST