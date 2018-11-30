AIIMS MBBS 2019: Registration begins today, apply before Jan 3
The examinations will be conducted on May 25 and 26. The link for online application will be available soon on its website aiimsexams.orgeducation Updated: Nov 30, 2018 13:06 IST
The online registration for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) 2019 examination will begin today, November 30, 2018. The last date to apply online is January 3, 2019.
Click here to check the official notification
AIIMS has made a change in the registration process from this year. The process will be in two stages- basic and final to avoid last minute rush. The basic registration will be free of cost. Candidates can proceed for final registration only after the details filled in the basic registration is verified.
Required educational qualification
The candidate mush have appeared for class 12 exam or its equivalent with subjects including English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology with 60% marks and 50% for SC/ST/OPH candidates in aggregate.
Click here to check the admission notice and other details of the exam.
Exam pattern
Physics: 60 questions
Chemistry: 60 questions
Biology: 60 questions
General knowledge: 10 questions
Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions.
First Published: Nov 30, 2018 13:05 IST