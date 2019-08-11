AIIMS MBBS 3rd counselling, online seat allocation list released for admission 2019

education

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:43 IST

AIIMS has released the result for 3rd round of counselling/ online seat allocation for MBBS admission 2019.

An official notice issued by AIIMS reads, “All candidates who have been allotted a seat in the 3rd Round of Seat Allocation/ Counseling are required to visit the website and actively exercise one of the following options (Acceptance OR Refusal) by 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, the 14th August 2019 and report to allotted AIIMS by 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, the 14th August 2019 with the original documents/Demand Draft as described below. Failure to exercise the appropriate option and/ or report to the respective institute within the stipulated time will lead to forfeiture of the allotted seat. Kindly read the details carefully and follow as mentioned. Candidate should choose either of the two options on the online Portal:

Option A. ACCEPT allotted seat

Option B. DECLINE/REFUSE allotted seat.”

“The Date, Venue and details of the Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counselling will be announced later. Candidates are advised to visit www.aiimsexams.org regularly,” the notice further reads.

Here’s the direct link to check 3rd round of seat allocation/ counselling list

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 07:37 IST