Home / Education / AIIMS Nursing officer admit card 2020 released at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

AIIMS Nursing officer admit card 2020 released at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of nursing officers at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 08, 2020 18:24 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS Nursing officer admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has released the admit card of the recruitment examination to the post of Staff Nurse Grade-II on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of nursing officers at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

“Candidates with the valid application shall be issued call letter & admit card. These can be downloaded by Candidates directly from the AIIMS, Rishikesh website www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in by entering their Registration Number/Application Number, Date of Birth. Call letters will not be sent by post. This facility Would be available on the website 15 days before the actual date of examination,” reads the official notification.

Examination Notice: 

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

