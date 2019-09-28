AIIMS PG admissions for January 2020 session: Final registration process begins

education

Updated: Sep 28, 2019

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the final registration process for January admissions in PG courses for 6 yeas MD, MS, MCh, DM and MDS courses. Last date to register for the AIIMS PG Admission is October 11.

AIIMS will conduct the entrance examination for PG admissions on November 17, 2019.

Only those candidates whose basic registration was completed can proceed for the final registration. The candidates will be able to generate code for final registration only if they have completed the basic registration. The basic registration process was done between May 6 to August 27.

The exam for medical and dental courses will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon on November 17, 2019. AIIMS PG admission result will be declared on November 22, 2019.

Eligibility:

​A candidate must possess MBBS degree for MD/MS and BDS degree for MDS courses of a University recognized by the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India and must have completed the required period of 12 months compulsory rotating Internship/Practical training on or before 30th January, 2020.

