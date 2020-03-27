AIIMS PG Entrance Exam 2020 postponed

education

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:52 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the PG entrance examination for July session admission. The AIIMS PG entrance exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 due to coronavirus outbreak in India.

The revised date will be announced in the due course of time.

There are 539 MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh seats available in 7 AIIMS in Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Exam Pattern: The AIIMS PG entrance exam will be of 200 marks and candidates will be allotted three hours to complete the test. AIIMS PG 2020 is a computer-based examination with multiple choice question type.7 types of questions are asked in the AIIMS PG entrance exam – single best answer, multiple true false, match the following, sequential arrangement, multiple completion, reason-assertion, and extended matching items/questions (EMI/EMQ).

