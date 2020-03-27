e-paper
AIIMS PG Entrance Exam 2020 postponed

AIIMS PG Entrance Exam 2020 postponed

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the PG entrance examination for July session admission. The AIIMS PG entrance exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 due to coronavirus outbreak in India.

education Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS PG entrance exam
AIIMS PG entrance exam(HT File)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the PG entrance examination for July session admission. The AIIMS PG entrance exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 due to coronavirus outbreak in India.

The revised date will be announced in the due course of time.

There are 539 MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh seats available in 7 AIIMS in Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Exam Pattern: The AIIMS PG entrance exam will be of 200 marks and candidates will be allotted three hours to complete the test. AIIMS PG 2020 is a computer-based examination with multiple choice question type.7 types of questions are asked in the AIIMS PG entrance exam – single best answer, multiple true false, match the following, sequential arrangement, multiple completion, reason-assertion, and extended matching items/questions (EMI/EMQ).

