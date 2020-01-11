AIIMS PhD result 2019 declared, check merit list here

education

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 09:41 IST

AIIMS PhD Result has been released by the institute on the official website at aiimsexams.org. Candidates who had appeared for the AIIMS PhD test can check their results online at aiimsexams.org

The result is available in the PDF format. The exam was conducted on January 4.

Qualified candidates will have to upload the essential documents on the official website under their login page. The list of important documents are mentioned in the notice.

The candidates whose roll number is there in the merit list will have to appear for stage 2 assessment on January 23, 24. The time, date and venue for the assessment is available in the result PDF.

“The facility for uploading certificates / documents will be available from Saturday, 11th January, 2020 - onwards (as applicable as per Prospectus). The last date for uploading of above mention Certificates/Documents will be Saturday, 18th January, 2020 upto 05:00 P.M. No hard copies / photocopies of the certificates/documents are required to be sent to the Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi. In case the documents are not uploaded by 05.00 PM on Saturday, 18th January, 2020, the candidature will be considered as cancelled / withdrawn and no communication will be entertained in this regard. Therefore candidates, in their own interest are requested not wait till the last moment to upload the necessary certificates / documents,” the official notice reads.

The final result will be declared on January 28.

AIIMS conducts the PhD exam twice a year, in the month of January and July. According to the official notice, the PhD exam for July session the exam will be held on July 10.

Click here for AIIMS PhD merit list 2019