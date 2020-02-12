AIIMS Recruitment Notification 2020: Apply for 418 vacancies at aiimsexams.org

education

The All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has invited applications for recruitment to various posts. The medical institute has announced 418 vacancies in AIIMS New Delhi and National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar, Haryana.

The complete AIIMS Recruitment Notification 2020 is available on its official website www.aiimsexams.org (https://www.aiimsexams.org/).

The online recruitment notice for AIIMS invites applicants for filling up Group ‘A’ (non-faculty) and ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts.

The vacancies are for the posts of scientists, biochemist, medical physicist, store keeper, programmer, technician (radiology), junior engineer (civil), junior engineer (electrical), medical laboratory technologist, junior Hindi translator, medical social service officer, life guard, operation theater assistant, nuclear medical technologist, pharmacist, stenographer, assistant warden and sanitary inspector.

Important dates

* The online registration process begins on February 12, 2020

* The application process will end at 5 pm on March 12

Application fees

* General/OBC candidates - Rs 1500

* SC/ST candidates/EWS - Rs 1200

* Persons with Disabilities - Exempted

The application fee can be paid through debit card/ credit card and netbanking. The application fee will not be refunded.

Selection process

* Group A (Scientist -ll): Interview

* Group A (Scientist-ll, biochemist, medical physicist): Interview and/or online (CBT) mode examination

* Group B & Group C (store keeper, programmer, technician, junior engineer, medical laboratory technologist, medical social service officer, operation theater assistant, nuclear medical technologist, pharmacist, assistant warden and sanitary inspector): Online CBT mode exam

* Group B & C (stenographer, life guard and junior Hindi translator): Online CBT mode exam/skill test/ written test.

Interested candidates can read the detailed notification