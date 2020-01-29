AIMA MAT CBT admit card 2020 released at mat.aima.in, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 11:16 IST

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test admit card for the computer-based test today, January 29, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at mat.aima.in.

AIMA will be conducting the computer-based examination for MAT 2020 on February 2, 2020, at various centres. Candidates must note that MAT Admit card is a mandatory document and without it they will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Here’s the direct link to download the MAT admit card 2020.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the downloads and click on ‘MAT admit card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in you credentials and login

5.The MAT admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.