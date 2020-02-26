e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / AIMA MAT February Result 2020 declared, direct link here

AIMA MAT February Result 2020 declared, direct link here

AIMA MAT February Result 2020 has been declared on its official website at mat.aima.in. Here is the direct link to check the result.

education Updated: Feb 26, 2020 10:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIMA MAT Result out
AIMA MAT Result out(AIMA)
         

All India Management Association (AIMA) has declared the MAT 2020 February Results. Candidates can check their results online at mat.aima.in.

Management Aptitude Test 2020 was conducted the computer based test on January 29 and paper based test on February 16.

Steps to check AIMA MAT February Result 2020:

1) Visit the AIMA official website at aima.in

2) On the homepage, click on MAT Feb 2020 result link

3) Click on MAT result Feb 2020 on the new page in the quick links section

4) Enter the registration Number, roll number and submit

5) MAT Feb 2020 result will be displayed on screen

6) Take print out and save it on your computer.

Direct link to check MAT February 2020 Result

MAT is conducted four times in a year in February, May, September and December. The minimum qualification for appearing in MAT is graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or equivalent recognized degree. A final year student in any undergraduate course can also appear provisionally.

MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programmes, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters.

tags
top news
18 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
18 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
‘Current horror film of Delhi reminder of 1984 riots’: Sena slams Centre
‘Current horror film of Delhi reminder of 1984 riots’: Sena slams Centre
‘No major terror attack after Balakot as they were scared’: Ex-IAF chief
‘No major terror attack after Balakot as they were scared’: Ex-IAF chief
Pant or Saha, Ashwin or Jadeja: What do stats say, who will Kohli pick
Pant or Saha, Ashwin or Jadeja: What do stats say, who will Kohli pick
Why India’s oldest port is leasing area as big as London Docklands
Why India’s oldest port is leasing area as big as London Docklands
Hyundai releases interior image of India-bound i20
Hyundai releases interior image of India-bound i20
The Balakot strike was a turning point for India| Opinion
The Balakot strike was a turning point for India| Opinion
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News