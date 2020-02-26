AIMA MAT February Result 2020 declared, direct link here

education

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 10:45 IST

All India Management Association (AIMA) has declared the MAT 2020 February Results. Candidates can check their results online at mat.aima.in.

Management Aptitude Test 2020 was conducted the computer based test on January 29 and paper based test on February 16.

Steps to check AIMA MAT February Result 2020:

1) Visit the AIMA official website at aima.in

2) On the homepage, click on MAT Feb 2020 result link

3) Click on MAT result Feb 2020 on the new page in the quick links section

4) Enter the registration Number, roll number and submit

5) MAT Feb 2020 result will be displayed on screen

6) Take print out and save it on your computer.

Direct link to check MAT February 2020 Result

MAT is conducted four times in a year in February, May, September and December. The minimum qualification for appearing in MAT is graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or equivalent recognized degree. A final year student in any undergraduate course can also appear provisionally.

MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programmes, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters.