Home / Education

AIMA MAT PBT admit card 2019 to be released today for phase 2 exam at aima.in

education Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:51 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the admit card for paper based test (PBT) of management aptitude test (MAT) today, on December 12 at 3 pm. Candidates can download their admit card online at aima.in.

AIMA will conduct the MAT PBT on December 15 for which the admit card will be out shortly. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card to their exam centre on the day of the test.

AIMA has already released the admit card for MAT computer based test 2019 on Wednesday that will be conducted on December 14, 2019.

How to download AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at aima.in

Click on the link that reads MAT PBT admit card 2019 on the homepage

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your PBT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

