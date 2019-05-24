AIMA MAT Result declared for May 2019 exam at aima.in, here’s how to check score

AIMA MAT 2019 result: AIMA or All India Management Association on Friday declared the result of MAT May 2019 examination. The result can be checked on the official website aima.in.

The MAT 2019 Computer Based Test (CBT) and Paper Based Test (PBT) was conducted on May 18.

AIMA MAT Result 2019 : How to check

1) Visit the AIMA official website at aima.in

2) On the homepage, click on MAT May exam result link

3) Enter the Registration Number, roll number and submit.

4) Your MAT May 2019 result will be displayed on screen

5) Download and take its print out.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. MAT scores are considered by over 600 B-Schools across India.

First Published: May 24, 2019 14:30 IST