AIMS ATMA July result 2019 declared at atmaaims.com, here’s the direct link to check scores
Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result of AIMS Test of Management Admissions also called ATMA 2019 (July session).Candidates can check their ATMA result online on the official website at atmaaims.com.education Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:42 IST
ATMA July 2019 exam was conducted on July 28. ATMA is an entrance exam for admissions on All India Basis to the MBA/ PGDM/ MMS/ MCA Programs
Candidates can check their ATMA 2019 results directly by clicking here
How to check ATMA Results 2019:
Visit the official website of AIMS at atmaaims.com
On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ATMA results’
A PDF file will appear
Check with your name and you will get your scores of all five subjects
The five subjects include :
Quantitative Skills
Verbal Skills
Analytical
Reasoning Skills
First Published: Aug 03, 2019 08:01 IST