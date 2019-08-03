AIMS ATMA July result 2019 declared at atmaaims.com, here’s the direct link to check scores

education

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:42 IST

AIMS ATMA Result 2019: Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result of AIMS Test of Management Admissions also called ATMA 2019 (July session).

Candidates can check their ATMA result online on the official website at atmaaims.com.

ATMA July 2019 exam was conducted on July 28. ATMA is an entrance exam for admissions on All India Basis to the MBA/ PGDM/ MMS/ MCA Programs

Candidates can check their ATMA 2019 results directly by clicking here

How to check ATMA Results 2019:

Visit the official website of AIMS at atmaaims.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ATMA results’

A PDF file will appear

Check with your name and you will get your scores of all five subjects

The five subjects include :

Quantitative Skills

Verbal Skills

Analytical

Reasoning Skills

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 08:01 IST