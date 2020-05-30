e-paper
Air educational programmes on TV, radio: Maharashtra minister writes to Centre

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:26 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Mumbai
(HT File)
         

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asking him to grant 12-hour slot on DD National, 2-hour slot on radio for education of children amid lockdown across the country.

Gaikwad said that if the central government gives 12 hours and 2 hours slots to the states through television and radio respectively, then it will help the students living in rural areas.

“We are happy to inform you that the works has started and we have accumulated 1000 hours of content already. SCERT, Maharashtra will also be coordinating with the said departments and the said telecasting processes with the concerned officials from the national department,” she said in her letter.

The country is under the fourth phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

