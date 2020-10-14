e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Airtel, Aakash Educational Services partner to launch TV channels for JEE, NEET coaching

Airtel, Aakash Educational Services partner to launch TV channels for JEE, NEET coaching

Subscribers will have to pay Rs 247 per month each to access the channels -- Aakash Edu TV-JEE and Aakash Edu TV-NEET.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 09:51 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(Getty Images)
         

Bharti Airtel DTH arm Airtel Digital TV and coaching institute Aakash Educational Services on Tuesday launched two dedicated TV channels for preparation of medical and engineering entrance exams.

These channels are available for free preview till October 21, Airtel said in a statement.

Subscribers will have to pay Rs 247 per month each to access the channels -- Aakash Edu TV-JEE and Aakash Edu TV-NEET.

The channels, launched on the Airtel Digital TV platform, will provide coaching sessions to students who are preparing for the entrance exams -- Joint entrance examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

“We are delighted to partner with Aakash Institute to offer high-quality Ed-tech content to our 17 million DTH customers across the country in an affordable and simple way, helping millions of aspiring students to realise their dreams of clearing Medical and Engineering entrance exams using high-quality test preparation offered through Aakash EduTV,” Bharti Airtel director- homes Sunil Taldar said in the statement.

top news
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Delhi’s cinema halls reopen from tomorrow: All you need to know
Delhi’s cinema halls reopen from tomorrow: All you need to know
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
Bihar Assembly election 2020: The crucial role of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)
Bihar Assembly election 2020: The crucial role of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)
‘Black day, black decision’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets message after her release
‘Black day, black decision’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets message after her release
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In