AKTU to roll out part-time postgraduate, Ph D courses

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:38 IST

The academic council of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) approved running of part time M Tech/M Arch/M Design courses and part-time PhD courses, from the new academic session, at a meeting held on Tuesday.

These courses will be run at AKTU’s constituent institutions like Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, Centre of Advanced Studies, Lucknow, Faculty of Architecture, Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design, Noida.

“These courses will be started for such students who are employed in any industrial sector or government and non-government institutions and wish to do M Tech/M Arch/M Design and Ph D courses. The proposal for running part-time M Tech/M Arch/M Design courses and part-time Ph D course has been agreed with the condition that students taking admission in the said courses have to ensure attendance in regular classes,” said AKTU vice-chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak.

He said, “It was also decided in the meeting that the university will provide educational autonomy to private affiliated institutions, keeping in view their performance in academic, research, innovation, training and placement, etc. In this regard, a committee has been constituted.”

In another decision, AKTU approved the introduction of Abdul Kalam Institutional Ranking Framework (AIRF) to ensure quality among affiliated institutions. The objective of introducing AIRF rankings will be to prepare the institutions for the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking with the assurance of quality in the associated institutions, the V-C said.

“It will be mandatory for each affiliate institution to participate in the AIRF ranking. This ranking is proposed to be done on the prescribed standards of NIRF ranking. The top 25 institutes which will appear in the AIRF ranking will be provided all possible support by AKTU, by working as a mentor for NIRF rankings,” he said.

The academic council unanimously approved the process of conducting practical examinations of various engineering courses through virtual labs.

It was also decided to organise the annual Dr Abdul Kalam Art, Cultural, Technical, Literary and Management Fest as an e-fest this year.

The academic council also approved the establishment of four other student welfare cells in Agra, Bareilly, Jhansi and Sultanpur.

Unique action against abusive students

AKTU has decided to take unique disciplinary action against students who have made abusive and vulgar comments on the official social media platforms of the University (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube etc).

“If a student makes obscene and vulgar comments on the official social media platform of the university, then he must compulsorily take a course of 15-days in human values. Also, during the summer and winter holidays, for one month he/ she will have to go to a rural area and take part in positive social work,” said V-C Pathak.