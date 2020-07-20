e-paper
Aligarh mechanic's son tops at US high school

Aligarh mechanic’s son tops at US high school

The son of a motor mechanic in Aligarh, who had received a scholarship, topped at his high school in the United States.

Jul 20, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Aligarh
Mohammad Shadab
Mohammad Shadab
         

The son of a motor mechanic in Aligarh, who had received a scholarship, topped at his high school in the United States.

Mohammad Shadab, son of the motor mechanic, told ANI, “Last year, I received the Kennedy-Lugar youth exchange scholarship worth Rs 20 lakh from the US government. Following this, I went to the States to pursue my high school education.”

Out of 800 students, Shadab was also selected Student of the Month at his school. On his achievement, he said, “It was an achievement for me to be awarded this tag.”

“I have worked really hard to top the high school,” Shabad said.

Shadab said, “The condition at home was not good and it is still not that good. I want to support my parents and make them feel proud.”

He also thanked the Indian government. “I am thankful to the Indian government for making me the flag-bearer in another county and choosing me for this scholarship.”

Shabad’s father, Arshad Noor, who is working as a motor mechanic for the past 25 years, said, “We had sent him to the US for his education and I am happy that he topped at the school.”

On being asked about his son, Arshad said, “I want my son to become an IAS officer and serve the country.”

But Shadab expressed the desire to work at the United Nations as a human rights officer.

Disclaimer: (It’s an agency copy and nothing in this copy has been changed)

