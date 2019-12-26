e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Education / All govt, private schools closed in Ghaziabad, Kanpur due to cold wave

All govt, private schools closed in Ghaziabad, Kanpur due to cold wave

All government and private schools up to class 12 have been closed for the next two days in Ghaziabad due to the severe cold wave in the region.

education Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:39 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kanpur
Students on their way to school on a cold morning
Students on their way to school on a cold morning(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

All government and private schools up to class 12 have been closed for the next two days in Ghaziabad due to the severe cold wave in the region.

The schools were ordered to be shut as per an order issued by Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, all schools were closed today due to cold weather conditions, according to an order issued by Kanpur DM Vijay Vishwas Pant.

The development comes as northern India, including national capital Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is under the grip of a severe cold wave.

tags
top news
‘Tactical retreat’: Prashant Kishor critiques Centre’s new stand on NRC
‘Tactical retreat’: Prashant Kishor critiques Centre’s new stand on NRC
‘Couldn’t see the sun’: PM blames clouds for missing solar eclipse
‘Couldn’t see the sun’: PM blames clouds for missing solar eclipse
Cops release video of Meerut violence showing protesters shooting at them
Cops release video of Meerut violence showing protesters shooting at them
New ‘Realme X2 Pro Master Edition’ comes in Red Brick, Concrete colours
New ‘Realme X2 Pro Master Edition’ comes in Red Brick, Concrete colours
FASTag: 10 days on, speed bumps persist at toll plazas
FASTag: 10 days on, speed bumps persist at toll plazas
Major tragedy averted in Delhi as 40 people rescued from burning building
Major tragedy averted in Delhi as 40 people rescued from burning building
Former Pak spinner reveals anecdote when Ganguly ‘won his heart’
Former Pak spinner reveals anecdote when Ganguly ‘won his heart’
Fallout of death sentence for ex-Pakistan dictator Pervez Musharraf | WorldView
Fallout of death sentence for ex-Pakistan dictator Pervez Musharraf | WorldView
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurMalaika AroraKamlesh Tiwari murder caseSaif Ali KhanDabangg 3Delhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protests

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News